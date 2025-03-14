  • home icon
  • “Jerry can't do nothing right” - NFL fans troll Cowboys owner after insider plays down Dallas’ chance of getting Cooper Kupp

“Jerry can't do nothing right” - NFL fans troll Cowboys owner after insider plays down Dallas’ chance of getting Cooper Kupp

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:12 GMT
NFL fans trolled Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys after insider Adam Schefter reported the team doesn't have a great chance in signing Cooper Kupp.

Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams and the Cowboys were reported to be one of the teams in the running for him. However, Schefter said the Cowboys are unlikely to be the landing spot for Kupp.

"While the Cowboys made what one source described as “a push” for Cooper Kupp, they still are not considered the likely landing spot for the former Rams wide receiver, per source."

After Schefter's report, fans trolled Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"Cowboys just stay losing. Jerry Jones cant get anything right," a fan wrote.
"lmao jerry cant do nothing right," a fan added.

If the Cowboys don't land Kupp, some fans wonder if Dallas will land any impactful player in free agency.

"I hate being a fan of this team man," a fan wrote.
"There’s no way I would pick the Cowboys if I had other options," a fan added.

With Kupp unlikely to sign with the Cowboys, many fans wondered where he will sign.

"Going to Denver or Green Bay," a fan wrote.
"Of course not. Anything over 6 million and the Cowboys are out," a fan added.

Many fans believe the Cowboys don't want to pay Kupp, which is why he isn't going to Dallas.

Kupp recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns with the Rams last season.

Cooper Kupp's asking price has been a hold up

According to NFL insider Dianni Russini, Cooper Kupp's asking price has been a major hold-up.

"Cooper Kupp’s asking price has been a hold-up for a number of interested teams, per sources. Some suitors have not been willing to offer Kupp a $13-14 million contract."

As Russini rsaid, Kupp is looking for $13-14 million per season, which seem like a high asking price for some NFL teams.

Kupp helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI and was named Super Bowl MVP. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and was the triple crown winner, leading the NFL in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
