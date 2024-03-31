Jerry Rice reveals if he'll make his son Brenden pull an Eli Manning in 2024 NFL Draft, following Deion Sanders' comments

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice is the son of 49ers legend Jerry Rice. He will soon get called onto the stage by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Detroit, next month.

Jerry Rice recently appeared on "All Facts No Brakes" podcast with Keyshawn Johnson. When asked if he sees asking his son, Brenden, to pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for the team that drafted him, Rice replied (at 28:03):

"No, no, I wouldn't do Brenden that way, Rice said. "Because, you know, I'm one of those guys that believe that anywhere you go if you work hard and if you lead by example, you're going to have success."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rice was asked about this after Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders recently said his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will pull an Eli ( in next year's draft) if they are to be selected by particular cities, especially the ones with cold weather.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Rice said that there is nothing wrong to wish for as a father but he wants to approach it differently for Brenden.

"As a father, I'm not going to say anything bad about that. But now that's not something that I would do with Brenden. Whoever should draft him, he has to go in there and prove himself,. And also if he does that, I think he's gonna be a great leader. And he's gonna bring a lot of success to that team," he added.

Brenden Rice ready to create a legacy for himself

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice knows the fame and attention that follows his last name. Speaking on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he discussed about the advantages of being Jerry Rice's son. Rice wants to take it as a blessing and create a legacy for himself.

"You got to go ahead and take it as a blessing because our fathers were able to go ahead and create a legacy and pay paved the way for us. And now it's all up to us about our work ethic and how we handle it."

Brenden Rice transferred from Colorado Buffaloes to the USC Trojans in 2022. He has been a key weapon for Caleb Williams. During his two seasons in USC, riche had 84 catches, 1402 receiving yards, averaging 16.7 yards per reception, and 16 touchdowns, taking giant leaps from his first two season in Colorado.

Rice has a strong physique and is extremely quick for his size. Many draft boards have him going late-Day 2 draft pick.