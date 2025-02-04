Jerry Rice sends 49ers clear message over dilly-dallying on Brock Purdy's potential $196,000,000 contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers enter the offseason with a big decision to make on Brock Purdy. The quarterback is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025 and the 49ers are planning to extend his deal in San Francisco without hampering the team's salary flexibility. Although ESPN has predicted that the 49ers and Purdy could agree on a four-year, $196 million extension for the player, realistically, it could be a more complicated situation.

Amid the ongoing talks around the value of Purdy's extension, legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice believes that the team needs to tie the quarterback to a long-term deal and offer him what he deserves.

“They need to get it done now," Rice said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Monday. "They don’t need any distractions this year. If you feel like Brock Purdy is the quarterback for the 49ers, get it done. Don’t let it linger into training camp and all that.

"But you gotta be sure. You gotta be positive. You can not make a mistake if you don’t feel like this guy is completely what you need. I believe he is the guy.”

The 49ers have had some issues with contract negotiations in the past three seasons. When wideout Deebo Samuel requested a trade in 2022, they signed him to a three-year deal. In 2023, defensive end Nick Bosa held out before receiving a blockbuster five-year, $170 million extension.

This past season, wideout Brandon Aiyuk and offensive tackle Trent Williams held out until their contracts were extended just before the start of the 2024 season.

It remains to be seen how Purdy's contract negotiations with the 49ers play out.

Brock Purdy's 49ers failed to qualify for the playoffs after an underwhelming 2024 season

Brock Purdy's 49ers finished with a rather underwhelming 6-11 record in the 2024 season, failing to make the playoffs. This comes just a season after they made an appearance in the Super Bowl.

However, with a potential rebuild in the offseason, Purdy & Co. will aim to get back to challenging for major honors next season.

The 49ers selected Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The quarterback got the starting role in his first season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries.

Purdy led the 49ers on a strong run to the NFC championship game as a rookie. However, San Francisco lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in that conference title game and was eliminated from the postseason.

In the 2023 season, Purdy led the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl. However, San Francisco suffered a defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

