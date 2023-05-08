Jessica Alba compares Aaron Rodgers to "an owl" as Jets QB tries to take Sauce Gardner under his wing

If Jessica Alba is to be believed, future Jets teammates Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner are developing a close bond.

Rodgers and Gardner were recently seen courtside at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the New York Knicks' semifinal matchup against the Miami Heat. It led to a humorous moment where Gardner failed to recognize Alba and got mocked for it by Rodgers. Now, the actress and businesswoman has shared her side of the story.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Alba noted that she saw a budding brotherly relationship between the veteran quarterback and young cornerback:

"It was sweet actually, how Aaron was trying to be like a big brother and like, take him under his wing and like show him the ropes and this kid was not having any of it. Sounds kind of funny. I just thought that was that's kind of the dynamic, you know, it's like an owl. You know, like, let me show you the way."

However, Alba did also hint that the youngster just wanted to hang out with people closer to his age:

"It was so funny as the kid, he was just sort of like, all right, you know, like, appreciative and polite. But, you know, he probably wanted to hang out with kids his age. I don't know."

What did Jessica Alba's friend tell Sauce Gardner?

Alba was not the only person Gardner met for the first time. In the same incident, he also met her friend Lizzy Mathis, also an actress and co-host of Roku series Honest Renovations.

In a tweet, Alba recounted what the sophomore cornerback told Mathis:

"How can I get caught up when I’m the catch."

Jessica Alba @jessicaalba @NFL @AaronRodgers12 @iamSauceGardner . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @nyjets Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch”. But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @NFL @AaronRodgers12 @iamSauceGardner @nyjets Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

What did Sauce Gardner say about meeting Jessica Alba?

During a Jets media scrum, the sophomore player gave his own account of the incident, saying that Rodgers had to point out who Alba was.

“When we were getting seated, [Rodgers] was just picking on me a little bit for being young,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “We were getting seated and he was like ‘we’re about to sit by,’ what’s her name? ‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba,’ and I’m just like ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is.’ And he just looked at me, he looked at me like I’m crazy.”

Two days after Alba's tweet, the cornerback replied about enjoying speaking with her and Mathis, even jokingly calling Rodgers his chaperone:

