"Jesus Christ," "Built like a brickhouse" - NFL fans stunned over Broncos RB RJ Harvey's quad muscles at rookie minicamp

Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey has made headlines after photos from Saturday's rookie minicamp session revealed his impressively developed quad muscles. The third-round pick from UCF instantly became a social media sensation when images of his muscular legs circulated online on Sunday.

The Athletic reported that Harvey, selected at No. 60, has already started turning heads at the Broncos' rookie minicamp. Beyond his viral leg muscles, Harvey demonstrated sharp cuts and reliable hands during practice, catching three-wheel routes cleanly.

The former quarterback turned running back racked up 1,577 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024. He averaged an impressive 6.8 yards per carry while adding 267 receiving yards to his resume.

Fans across social media platforms reacted with astonishment to Harvey's physique.

"Jesus Christ," one wrote.

"Built like a shit brickhouse," another commented.

"This mf a beast," posted one user.

The reactions continued with similar tones of amazement.

"Woah!" a fan wrote.

"Holy sh**!" one fan tweeted.

"Leg day is not a weekly workout obviously," another fan commented.

The reaction to Harvey's physique aligns with comments made by Denver coach Sean Payton. He made sure to distinguish between small runners and short runners when discussing Harvey.

"If you watch his stature, I mean, he's put together pretty well," Payton told reporters on Sunday. "So there's a difference between a small runner and a short runner. We're not interested in the small runners, but we're OK with the short runners."

Sean Payton sees RJ Harvey as more than just a physical specimen

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Sean Payton, who previously coached star running backs Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans, sees similar potential in RJ Harvey.

"There's a lot we can do relative to really suiting his strengths," Payton said to reporters on Sunday.

The coach also addressed questions about Harvey's role.

"I know the question — 'Is he a three-down back?'" Payton said. "Well, he's gonna play on third down."

Harvey has set lofty goals for his NFL career.

"I want to make an immediate impact in this league," Harvey said on Sunday, via The Athletic. "I want to be better than those guys (Sproles and Kamara)."

Harvey also revealed he specifically wanted to join the Broncos because of second-year quarterback Bo Nix. When asked why Denver was one of his preferred destinations before the draft, Harvey gave a straightforward answer.

"Bo Nix," Harvey said. "I love how he plays."

Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns as a rookie last season.

With Harvey and Nix under contract through the 2028 season, the Broncos have a young offensive core that could develop together for years to come.

