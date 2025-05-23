Jets' $96,000,000 star owns up to "immature" reaction after Aaron Rodgers' exit

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wasn't happy when his team released NFL legend Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason. In 2023, the Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers through a trade. The veteran didn't play much that season as he sustained an injury in his first game.

Ad

In 2024, he started all the games but had a disastrous campaign as the Jets finished with a record of 5-12.

After the news of Rodgers' release broke, Williams, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract, could not contain his disappointment, tweeted (now deleted):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Another rebuild year for me, I guess."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This tweet did not sit well with many, and Williams faced backlash because of it. On Thursday, the 27-year-old addressed his tweet and stated that it was immature:

Ad

Trending

“Definitely back to that tweet: Definitely it was an immature thing to do at the moment," he said. "I’ve grown from that. Me and Aaron [Glenn] talked about it a lot. Me and the G.M. talked about it a lot. Me and the coaching staff, we’re on the same page. I take full accountability on that and definitely going in the right direction.” [H/T: NBC Sports]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Fields will replace Rodgers after the veteran left the New York Jets.

What's next for Aaron Rodgers following his release from the New York Jets?

Aaron Rodgers has had a tough time staying off the headlines all offseason. After being released by the Jets, heavy rumors were floating around that the four-time NFL MVP would join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. While nothing is set in stone just yet, many believe that it is a done deal.

Ad

With all the chatter around Rodgers and the Steelers, many insiders and experts have started to predict how the team's season will go if the veteran hops on board.

Steelers' legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger predicted for his former team's upcoming season under the potential leadership of Rodgers.

"I have us 7-10 without Aaron Rodgers, and I have us 11-6 with Aaron. That’s called three letters: H-O-F (Hall of Fame). That’ll get you a few more wins," the Steelers legend said on his 'Footbahlin' podcast.

It'll be interesting to see if Big Ben's predictions come true and if Rodgers finally joins Pittsburgh in the upcoming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.