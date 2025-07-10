Jets CB Sauce Gardner vents over unexpected NYC traffic while cruising in $400,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner took a moment away from training and contract talks this week to highlight a far less glamorous side of life in Manhattan: the unrelenting traffic.

On Wednesday, Gardner posted an Instagram story from the driver’s seat of his $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, capturing the traffic of vehicles ahead.

"NY shouldnt have traffic at 1 pm," Gardner shared in his Instagram story.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner's IG story

The All-Pro cornerback is famous for being around both on and off the field, and his social media accounts frequently provide snapshots of his habits, hobbies and humor.

Sauce Gardner maintains focus on contract talks despite distractions

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Even as he deals with common daily frustrations, Sauce Gardner is in the middle of negotiations that may rework his Jets future.

During a July 2 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he described contract negotiations as positive and underscored his desire to remain focused on football while the business side plays out.

"We have our goals, in terms of numbers and stuff like that, and the Jets are aware of that," Gardner said on the show.

His current rookie deal, which includes team options extending into 2026, hasn’t deterred speculation that he could soon join the ranks of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks.

Around the league, other young defensive backs have landed massive extensions in recent months, a trend that likely factors into Gardner’s bargaining position. His current rookie contract includes a cap hit of $10.6 million for 2025 and $20.1 million for 2026.

Gardner’s growing profile extends beyond contract figures and defensive accolades. His appearances with rapper Ice Spice over the past year have kept him in the tabloids as much as the sports section. From red-carpet appearances to social media updates, the two have created constant rumors of an affair.

In a June 6 interview with TMZ Sports, Gardner chose not to define the bond in detail, simply saying, “We cool,” before acknowledging that their similar experiences in the public eye create common ground.

"Two people that get hated on that's really good at what we do, so we've got a lot in common," Gardner explained.

The two have been seen together at events and on camera, but both have remained discreet about labels.

