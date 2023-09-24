The New York Jets are playing the New England Patriots, and fans are going toothless over Zach Wilson's unimpressive performance.

The team signed Aaron Rodgers in the offseason as it believed he would propel the team to a title. However, the quarterback sustained an Achilles injury in the first game. Therefore, the responsibility fell upon Wilson to raise the team from the ashes.

In the Jets vs. Patriots game, though, that is not happening. At the time of writing, New England holds a strong lead of 10 points at 13-3 in the third quarter. The situation is not looking good for the jets, and fans are frustrated.

One New York Jets fan lost his teeth while passionately cursing out during the game.

The game was so painful to watch that even Fox analyst Skip Bayless posted about it.

The fan's outburst and dental mishap captured by CBS cameras perfectly symbolized the Jets' struggles this year. Despite being put in a difficult position, Wilson is running out of opportunities to show that he can be an asset to the team, raising questions about his future as the starting quarterback for the Jets.

Zach Wilson is not worried if the Jets bring another quarterback

Zach Wilson had a rough start to the 2023 season. However, the team has not wavered in its support for him, despite some fans and critics questioning the decision. Wilson is not worried about the team bringing in another quarterback, stating that he is focused on doing his best for the offense.

“I actually don’t look at it like that,” Wilson said, via SNY. “For me, I’m the guy right now and my number’s called and so I’m gonna go out there and do everything I can for this offense. That’s not something I really need to worry about. Right now, I have all the guys in the locker room behind me. I just gotta lay my trust in those guys and go play football.”

The Jets' game against the Patriots was going to be a key test for Wilson, but given the score, it will be difficult for New York to chase its opponents.

Wilson's past performances against New England have been less than stellar, including a 9-of-22, 77-yard performance in a 10-3 Jets loss in Week 11 last season that got him benched.

Overall, the Jets are standing by their young quarterback and hoping for improvement in the upcoming games.