It was not supposed to go like this for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets, and their fans.

When the one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP was announced to be heading for East Rutherford via trade from Green Bay, many were excited, wondering whether the Jets were going to finally become Super Bowl contenders. But with one move, all that excitement might have been replaced with despair.

During the first half of the Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Rodgers was sacked by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd and appeared to be in grave pain. According to head coach Robert Saleh, an MRI is expected to reveal an Achilles tear that may end the 18-season veteran's career.

Jets fans still optimistic that Aaron Rodgers will return after Achilles injury

But some members of the Gang Green community so far have refused to lose hope. Over on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, they maintained their belief that Rodgers would eventually return to the field and finally have that full season in Gotham green:

Players react to Aaron Rodgers' potentially career-ending Achilles injury

Although the New York Jets eventually won the game 22-16 in overtime after a 65-yard punt return touchdown by rookie wideout Xavier Gipson, the atmosphere around the team was bittersweet, with the knowledge that their biggest acquisition might have just played his last snaps in the league.

Zach Wilson, who replaced Aaron Rodgers and threw a touchdown, told the press after the game:

"It was crazy. First, I've so much love for him [Rodgers], my heart goes out. I know he'll find a way to get back. It's tough; it hurts us as a team."

Another player who reacted to the terrible news was Vinny Testaverde, who brought the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in 1998-99. He told the New York Post that the scene reminded him of his own Achilles injury in 1999:

“It brought back some bad memories. Just kind of holding our breath after seeing him walk off the field very gingerly. … Hopefully, it’s not serious.

“But hopefully, Aaron will be back.”

With Rodgers gone, the Jets will have to lean on Wilson again after demoting him during the offseason, but USA Today's John Sigler already has an alternative idea: trade for the New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston.