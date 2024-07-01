Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie will reunite with his former team this summer. Cromartie shared big news on Sunday evening that he will begin his NFL coaching career with the New York Jets during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh internship program.

Cromartie expressed his desire to learn and thanked head coach Robert Saleh and the entire coaching staff for the opportunity.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity I have to do the Bill Walsh internship with @nyjets for fall camp. Ready to learn as much as I can during this time. Thank you Coach Saleh and your staff for this opportunity!!! Back to 1 Jet Dr," Antonio Cromartie wrote on X.

New York fans showed their excitement on X for Cromartie's next chapter as a coach in the National Football League, with the majority of the comments on the social media post congratulating the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

New York Jets fans were also excited about the potential for the cornerback room to learn from Cromartie. With some fans saying that Sauce Gardner will be able to learn so much from the former cornerback.

"Just call him Coach Cro … back with the Jets," one fan said.

"Our DBs about to be the best in the league this year ... Oh, wait. Welcome back to the squad Cro!" another fan said.

"Best thing I seen all day my fav player back with my fav team watch sauce and DJ Reed be da best cbs in da league now," a fan said.

Others noted that this opportunity will help Cromartie as he ventures into coaching in the National Football League. Showing his ability to coach players and learn from veteran coaches is a big stepping stone in this next chapter. One fan predicted that a full-time coaching role would be just around the corner for him.

"Great opportunity for Cro this training camp," one fan said.

"Full time role coming soon bro! It's already written," another fan said.

What is the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship that the Jets used to hire Antonio Cromartie?

Antonio Cromartie announced that he will join the staff as a coaching fellow as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. The program is designed to help former NFL players get their foot in the door and get an opportunity to work with veteran coaches during NFL training camps and offseason workouts.

Whether New York decides to retain Cromartie moving forward remains to be seen. The 40-year-old worked with the organization in 2018 as an intern for former head coach Todd Bowles. In 2021, he worked as a grad assistant at Texas A&M under former head coach Jimbo Fisher and as a defensive analyst at Saint Augustine University in 2023.

