“Just retire”: Jets fans make their opinion clear as NFL insider drops major Aaron Rodgers update

Aaron Rodgers was expected to lead the New York Jets to a Super Bowl title. In his first two seasons with the team, the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles and then a lackluster campaign. The Jets did not get better in the last two seasons and Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were both fired.

On Sunday, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on X that the New York Jets, under new coach Aaron Glenn, are expected to part ways with Rodgers. While the decision has not been made official, the team is reportedly leaning in the direction of making a fresh start with their offense.

"While further discussions are expected, the overwhelming belief is that the #Jets are unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025, sources tell . With a new regime in place, many anticipate a fresh start, and a resolution is expected sooner rather than later," Schultz tweeted.

Despite it being Super Bowl Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to clash, fans shared their thoughts about Rodgers. They gave strong opinions about the veteran QB, with some suggesting that he should call it a career and move on from the NFL.

"Just retire," a fan wrote."

"Tough end to the Rodgers Jets era," another fan said.

One fan suggested that the Tennessee Titans, who need a QB, should acquire Rodgers. Another criticized the New York Jets for failing to assemble a team that could produce a winning season, while some felt that they are "punting'" the 2025 NFL season in hopes of getting better draft stock in 2026.

"Welcome to the Titans,"one fan said.

"Okay so they're punting the 2025 season," another fan said.

Others said that the best move for the Jets is to move on from Rodgers and another fan tweeted that they expected this move to happen as a new coach was hired.

"This is and always was the best decision for them. Start over, the guy wasn’t good. Good riddance Aaron," one fan wrote.

"Not even good enough for the Jets," a fan tweeted.

"Aaron Glenn was never going to get along with Rodgers… not from a team perspective and definitely not from a personal one,"another fan commented.

Rex Ryan gave insight into Jets' thought process with Aaron Rodgers

Rex Ryan was the coach of the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014. In January, he interviewed for the opportunity to return to his former team; however, the Jets decided to hire Aaron Glenn instead.

On Sunday, after news of New York possibly parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, Ryan, who works as an analyst for ESPN, gave his insight into the Jets' thought process.

He said that he didn't get the sense that New York doubted Rodgers' ability as a QB, more so his commitment to the team.

"Well, let me just take you inside those walls because I did interview for that job and a lot of questions came up," Ryan said. "Very few of the questions were about this man's ability as a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers we all know he can still spin the football.

"Alright, but it's the other things, the commitment, is this man committed to the organization? Is he going to be at all the mini camps? Is he going to be there at all? It should never be a question. And, the other things, are we comfortable with him doing "The Pat McAfee Show" or this show or that show or whatever? Basically you're saying this: do you want Aaron Rodgers to be the face of your franchise or do you want it to be Aaron Glenn?"

Ryan added that New York is more concerned with whether Rodgers would participate in offseason workouts. They also considered whether his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" would hinder his concentration on his team.

