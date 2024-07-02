Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was absent during the New York Jets mandatory minicamp in May. At the time, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he and Rodgers had an open line of communication and that he spoke to him about missing the three-day practice.

Although Saleh and the coaches were aware that Rodgers had other plans, it was still considered an unexcused absence, meaning he was likely fined. Saleh didn't elaborate on the reason for his quarterback's absence at the time; the details have now emerged.

Aaron Rodgers missed the camp as he was traveling to Egypt, according to a post made on X by SNYTV's NFL reporter Connor Hughes on Monday. It seems that he had communicated his plans to the Jets in advance. Additionally, Hughes said that it won't affect the Jets' preparations for the 2024 NFL season.

"QB Aaron Rodgers missed the team's mandatory minicamp because of a pre-planned trip to Egypt, multiple sources told @snytv He attended every day of Phase 1, missed just one week of Phase 2, and attended every OTA practice (structured the same as the two minicamp workouts). #NYJ were made aware of the trip.

"They do not believe it will impact their season whatsoever, although that wasn't communicated clearly initially," Hughes tweeted.

The post gathered opinions from New York Jets and NFL fans. Of course, there were comments about Ayahuasca and whether the quarterback was once again experimenting with the psychedelic.

There were football fans who questioned the timing of the vacation. A trip to Egypt is something that many people put on their bucket lists; however, missing work obligations to do so didn't go over well with some fans on social media.

"Egypt couldn’t happen the week after?"-asked one fan

"He books non-refundable trips?"-another fan asked

"Leave it to Aaron Rodgers to miss minicamp because he got wrapped up in a pyramid scheme.... Smh"-joked one user on X

Some New York Jets fans on X were ready to move past this whole story. Fans of Aaron Rodgers didn't believe that he needed to attend minicamp as a veteran coming back from an injury. Others were just glad to hear that the quarterback's teammates approved of his travel plans and absence.

"Means nothing towards the Jets regular season. Can't wait for training camp to start and all of this silly story will go away!"-one fan stated

"A) At least it wasn't an ayahuasca retreat lol B) the main takeaway here should be that his teammates had no issue with his absence."-suggested another fan

"We’ve got Aaron Rodgers in Egypt, Hasson Reddick in Japan, and Garrett Wilson in France and Italy. The 2024 Jets are true citizens of the world"-one Jets fan joked

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate gives details on QB's offseason

Last week, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared on FS1's "The Herd," where he spoke to Colin Cowherd about his offseason. During the conversation, Valdes-Scantling mentioned his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

He said the two former Green Bay Packers teammates ran routes together at a high school out in California.

"Me and Aaron have been great friends since I had been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to LA, and said, ‘Let’s run some routes together.' It was good," Valdes-Scantling said.

Valdes-Scantling's meetup with Aaron Rodgers took place after the quarterback returned from his trip to Egypt.

