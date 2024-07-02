  • NFL
  • NFL coaches on the Brink: Top 5 HCs on the potential hot seat for 2024 season 

NFL coaches on the Brink: Top 5 HCs on the potential hot seat for 2024 season 

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 02, 2024 03:50 GMT
New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp
Robert Saleh during New York Jets' mandatory minicamp

Entering the 2024 NFL season, there are a few head coaches who are on the hot seat or potentially will be on the hot seat. This offseason, there were eight head coaching changes with a quarter of the league having a new head coach next season.

With some teams failing to be successful in recent years, some head coaches could be fired and replaced either at the conclusion of the season or possibly even between.

5 NFL coaches on the hot seat entering 2024 season

Matt Eberflus during Chicago Bears&#039; rookie minicamp
Matt Eberflus during Chicago Bears' rookie minicamp

While anything can happen during the 2024 NFL season, some teams and coaches may be under more scrutiny and more attention may be placed on them prior to the season.

also-read-trending Trending

There will be some surprises – some good and some bad – with coaches possibly being replaced at some point next season.

Here are five candidates who could potentially be on the hot seat during or after the 2024 season.

#1. Robert Saleh - New York Jets

Robert Saleh signed a five-year contract with the New York Jets in 2021.

In his first season with the team, the team underperformed and went 4-13 in quarterback Zach Wilson's rookie season. The following season, the Jets had one of the best defenses but one of the worst offenses and finished the season 7-10.

After acquiring Aaron Rodgers last year, the Jets lost him on their first drive of the season with an Achilles tear. They finished the season 7-10.

If the Jets underperform this season and have a fourth-straight losing season under Saleh, they could look to replace him at the end of the season.

#2. Matt Eberflus - Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus was named the Chicago Bears head coach in 2022. In his first season with Chicago, he went 3-14. The team improved this past season, going 7-10, however, Chicago finished in last place in the NFC North for a second straight season.

The Bears, holding the No. 1 pick this past draft from the Carolina Panthers, chose to draft Caleb Williams after releasing Justin Fields this offseason.

With the Bears releasing Fields and keeping Eberflus, he could be on a short leash if they finish in last place for a third-straight season.

#3. Brian Dabboll - New York Giants

Brian Dabboll became the New York Giants' head coach in 2022. He helped the franchise get back to the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record, finishing third in the NFC East.

The team decided to give quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year contract worth up to $160 million after the successful season. Before Jones went down this season with a torn ACL, he played poorly, going 1-5 and throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Jones and Co. have another poor season, he and Dabboll could be out as the Giants look for new leadership in 2025.

#4. Doug Pederson - Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson will be entering his third season as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach.

In his first two seasons as Jacksonville's head coach, Pederson has finished 9-8 in both seasons and even won the AFC South division in 2022. However, last season, the Jaguars had a major collapse.

After starting the 2023 season 8-3, the Jaguars lost five of their final six games to finish 9-8 just missing the playoffs.

While Pederson has only had two losing seasons out of seven as a head coach, if he or the Jaguars have another collapse like last season, he could be gone if Shahid Khan and the ownership aren't pleased with the results.

#5. Mike McCarthy - Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy will be entering year five as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach this season.

While the Cowboys had a losing season in his first year as head coach, they've enjoyed three straight 12-5 seasons the last three years. Dallas has been one of the best teams in the regular season but that's it.

Dallas has managed to go 1-3 in the last three postseasons, and McCarthy's job could be on the line if Dallas doesn't make a deep playoff run next season.

Which head coach do you think is in the most danger next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
