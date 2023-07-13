New York Jets fans everywhere are breathing a little easier after defensive tackle Quinnen Williams finally put pen to paper on a new deal with the franchise.

After it was thought that Williams could hold out if not given a new deal, the former Alabama stud agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal with $66 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It loomed as a big distraction with the Jets entering a defining season, especially with HBO's "Hard Knocks" also being around the Jets' facility. To say that Jets fans are relieved is an understatement, with one fan thankful the saga is over:

"Thank goodness. Didn’t need a Revis 2.0 dragging out on hard knocks."

Other Jets fans gave their thoughts on Williams getting his contract situation worked out with many happy it is all complete.

Jets fans are happy that Quinnen Williams is staying put for the next four years, as he has become a big part of the Jets' defense after having a career year.

Williams finished with 12.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits as he made his first Pro Bowl and got an All-Pro nod as well.

Quinnen Williams' Jets aiming for Super Bowl?

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

For some, if the Jets are to make a serious run at the Super Bowl in 2023, it will be because of the defense led by coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. They ranked fourth in the NFL last season for points allowed (just 18.6 per game).

Quinnen Williams was a big reason for that, as he led the Jets in sacks (12), was joint leader for tackles for loss (12) and led in quarterback hits (28).

With Aaron Rodgers coming to help steer the ship offensively, the Jets are in a good position if everything clicks.

Defense seems to be the way forward for New York as they have stars everywhere, most notably Sauce Gardner and Williams, so if the Jets are to at least make the playoffs, the defense is going to be a big reason why.

