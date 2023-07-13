Quinnen Williams contract: Jets drop $96,000,000 to fortify Super Bowl hopes with Aaron Rodgers’ teammate

The New York Jets reached a deal with standout defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Thursday, ending a contract saga that dragged throughout the offseason and had both sides anxious for a resolution before training camp.

Williams, a third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Jets. The $24 million average-per-year is a slightly bigger number than what Daron Payne got from the Washington Commanders, as he signed a four-year, $90 million extension earlier during the offseason.

While there was not a doubt that both sides were going to find a deal soon, Williams removed everything Jets-related from his bio and his header on Twitter a few months ago. He brought it back earlier today, leading many to believe that negotiations were coming to an end.

The defensive tackle enjoyed a breakout season under Robert Saleh's tutelage in 2022, finishing the year with 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, all of which were career highs. He was also voted as a First-Team All-Pro and got his first Pro Bowl induction.

Top 5 highest-paid players on Jets roster in 2023

The newly-signed extension for Williams skyrockets him to the second biggest average salary on the roster, trailing only superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has a $50.2 million average salary in his deal with New York, even though his cap hit for the upcoming season is just $1.2 million. His average is more than double than what Williams is going to earn in his new deal.

The other three players with the biggest salary on the roster are all from the defensive side: C. J. Mosley ($17 million, signed in 2019), Carl Lawson ($15 million, signed in 2021) and John Franklin-Myers ($13.75 million, signed in 2021).

This is a season where everything needs to be in place for the team without any distractions, and no stone can be left unturned. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, there's no better chance for making the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and the Jets' front office know this. Extending Williams is a step in the right direction.

