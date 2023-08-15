The New York Jets have been bursting with excitement since quarterback Aaron Rodgers was traded. On Tuesday morning, that excitement turned to panic after news of a possible injury for the 39-year-old.

ESPN's NFL reporter Rich Cimini reported that after throwing an interception, Aaron Rodgers immediately grabbed his left calf. He then began limping around but continued to stay on the field.

Aaron Rodgers injured his calf during OTAs this past spring. At that time though, it was his right calf that he had injured. So it's not exactly great news that he could be dealing with possibly two calf injuries heading into the season.

New York Jets fans took to social media, with many saying that the quarterback should be removed from the field immediately. Others overreacted and said that the 2023 NFL season is done for the Jets. The good news was that the quarterback was able to stay on the field for the remainder of the drive:

Aaron Rodgers takes teammates on a Broadway trip

Since becoming a member of the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time in the New York/ New Jersey area. He has attended several sporting events, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" and even the TONY Awards.

He has also been seen taking in various shows on Broadway and throughout New York City.

Over the weekend, he and some of his teammates went to see the hit Broadway show "Chicago." While it's not entirely out-of-the-ordinary to see the quarterback's name associated with the city of Chicago, this was for a different reason.

Also in attendance were former Green Bay Packers teammate and current Jets teammate Tim Boyle and Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

This outing with his teammates comes after reports surfaced that Rodgers is taking the time to build chemistry with the team. He reportedly sits with different teammates during breakfast and lunch. He also apparently spends time away from football with other teammates.

As a veteran player on a new team, he is trying to build the chemistry and bond that he knows is necessary to be successful. The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion is looking to add another Lombardi Trophy to his NFL resume.