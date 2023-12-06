It has been a brusing week for Jets quarterbacks, whether that be Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson or Tim Boyle. Zach Wilson was benched earlier and then it was leaked through The Athletic that he is reportedly not willing to play or put his body on the line anymore for the franchise, based on how he has been treated so far.

As those leaks happened, Aaron Rodgers was fuming as he went to the Pat McAfee show and called these allegations "chicken sh*t." He also implored the organization to get to the bottom of whoever was putting these stories out to the press.

And now Tim Boyle, after playing in two games, lost his starting place to Trevor Siemian in the game against the Atlanta Falcons. He has since been released with New York getting Bretty Rypien of the Seattle Seahawk's practice squad.

Fans slam Tim Boyle as the rat Aaron Rodgers was looking for after the Zach Wilson leaks

Now, fans are linking all the news together in one thread. They believed Tim Boyle was benched and then cut not because of his performance on the field but because he was the one who leaked the information in the first place. That his firing comes depsite being of "Aaron Rodgers' guys" also adds credence to this hypothesis, in the minds of many supporters.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their theories. Here are some of the posts.

Jets on course to outdo QB dysfunction from last season

Last season, the Jets used Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler as their quarterbacks as the season got away from them. This season it was supposed to be different. But Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive of the season and it was back to the drawing board for them.

So far, they have used the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. The ex-Denver Broncos quarterback could not provide any magic either as the Jets scored only 8 points against the Atlanta Falcons, who came into this game with a losing record.

If indeed Brett Rypien is given the chance to play in a game, they will have used five quarterbacks this season, more than what they did last time around. The Jets' woes in that position seem to have no end. Hopefully for them, Aaron Rodgers returns for the coming year and they get a better offensive line to protect him so that they never fall back in this position again.