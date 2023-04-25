Jets GM comes clean on Zach Wilson's future after sensational Aaron Rodgers trade

Now that Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jets player, what does that mean for Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets selected the quarterback out of BYU with their second overall pick in 2021. He is now a backup to the four-time NFL MVP, whom he had declared was his childhood idol.

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke about the trade and what this means for Wilson. He said that he believes that this is the best move for the young quarterback. He said that backing up Aaron Rodgers will give Wilson an opportunity to learn from one of the best and gain the experience he needs to be a successful starting quarterback in the league.

"I think this is going to be a great thing for Zach. Zach's ceiling is unlimited. The opportunity to shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame QB will be a great opportunity and experience."

Joe Douglas seems to believe that trading for Rodgers will not only help the offense but give the 23-year-old the tools he needs so that when the time comes he will be a starter.

What did Zach Wilson's mom say about Aaron Rodgers trade?

Zach Wilson's mother Lisa has a big following on social media. With over 130,000 Instagram followers, Lisa has become an influencer of sorts. And she isn't one to let things slide, especially when it comes to her son Zach.

After the trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers became official Monday afternoon, many were curious to see how the former BYU quarterback's mother would react.

She re-posted the announcement on her Instagram story and included the clapping emojis along with the post. She also re-posted a photo of her son and Rodgers at a joint practice during training camp last summer.

Lisa Wilson's Instagram story showing that she apparently approves of the trade for Aaron Rodgers.

She apparently approved of the trade for Rodgers, despite the fact that her son has now gone from a top draft pick to a backup in just two seasons. Perhaps she too, believes that it will be best for him to gain the experience and maturity he needs to be successful.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Safe to say Zach Wilson won’t be back with the Jets next season?



Lisa Wilson, Zach Wilson’s mom, apparently referred to the Jets fan base as “toxic” in an Instagram DM to a fan. Safe to say Zach Wilson won’t be back with the Jets next season?Lisa Wilson, Zach Wilson’s mom, apparently referred to the Jets fan base as “toxic” in an Instagram DM to a fan. https://t.co/b8AI56U15a

The New York Jets organization was also relieved after that reaction considering she called their fan base 'toxic' last year after Zach was booed while on the field.

