Before making the decision about an impending trade, quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with the New York Jets. General manager Joe Douglas was one of the team's representatives who made the trip to the West Coast to meet the quarterback.

He recently spoke about his visit to Aaron Rodgers' multi-million dollar home in Malibu. While on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, he told the former NFL payer that he enjoyed Rodgers' home so much he didn't want to leave:

“My first time spending any amount of time with Aaron [Rodgers] was that trip out to Malibu to hang with him and his agent at his house. Which, by the way, I didn’t wanna leave. A lot of zen [at his house], it’s great.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Aaron Rodgers initially purchased the home in 2020 with ex-girlfriend, former Indy car driver Danica Patrick. The home was purchased for $28 million and spans over 4,600 square feet with picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers knows how Jordan Love feels entering Week 1

Jordan Love will start this week as the new starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Although Aaron Rodgers has moved on from the Packers, he knows how the quarterback is feeling. He too was in the same position when he took over as the Packers starter in 2008.

Rodgers had nothing but encouraging words for Love when he spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Packer Central:

“You feel the enormity of how the expectations are in Titletown, but it never feels like this incredible weight. Especially on a young team. Not a lot of those guys played with me for a lot of years.

"It’s a really young team. So, there’s not like this deep-seated group of four or five guys that were with me for so long. That’s the nature of the NFL.

"There’s so much turnover. So, it’s never going to feel like this overwhelming sense of, ‘How do I fill this guy’s shoes? What do I have to do?’ I promise you, I know he feels the same way."

Expand Tweet

Although the quarterback didn't leave the Green Bay Packers on the best terms, he can still relate to Jordan Love. The young quarterback will make his debut as the Packers' starting quarterback against NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

Also Read: In Pictures: Aaron Rodgers' $28M Malibu home spans 4,636 square feet with an astonishing ocean view