Jets HC Aaron Glenn doesn't care about "what happened last year" with Garrett Wilson

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:00 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson should have a fresh start in 2025 with a new quarterback and head coach (image credit: getty)

Garrett Wilson was not happy with the way the New York Jets offense operated in 2024. However, the third-year wide receiver still managed over 1,000 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns last season.

Wilson will have a new quarterback in Justin Fields and a new coach in Aaron Glenn. Glenn was asked at this weekend's league meetings about Wilson being unhappy last season. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared his response, sharing that the next campaign is a new chapter.

"I wasn't here last year and I don't care what happened last year," Glenn said.
Rosenblatt added that Glenn said the WR is in a "good place" at this point in the offseason. Late in the 2024 NFL campaign, Garrett told reporters that the Jets arrive prepared each week and not being able to get successful results was frustrating.

Aaron Glenn called star wide receiver Garrett Wilson 'dynamic'

Aaron Glenn has officially taken over the reins as the coach of the New York Jets. He is looking to put everything that has happened with the team in the past and continue to look forward.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL league meetings, Glenn raved about Garrett Wilson and how he wants to give him all the opportunities to make a play.

"Garrett Wilson is a dynamic player, so I'm looking forward to being able to get him the ball as much as possible," Glenn said, via Take Flight's Harrison Glaser.
Wilson has played 51 games in the last three seasons and has not missed any matchups in the last two campaigns. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and has 14 total TDs.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has expressed his interest in signing Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to contract extensions this offseason. However, Mougey has said that he is focused on the 2025 NFL draft and will then begin contract negotiations with some of their young stars.

