Jets HC Aaron Glenn open up about major setback for Justin Fields' offense as WR set to miss London game over "personal issues"

The struggle doesn't seem to end for Justin Fields and the New York Jets, who are now the only winless team in the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback is set to be without a veteran wide receiver in Sunday's Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.The Jets' coach, Aaron Glenn, addressed the media on Friday ahead of their game in London.&quot;So Lazard had a personal issue and I'll tell you guys he will be out,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;So nothing's changed with that. Michael Carter, he'll be out. We know these are the concussion. Jermaine ready to go. Kene ready.&quot;The veteran wide receiver did not travel with the team, and Sunday will be his second game without seeing the field after not playing in the Jets' season opener. Allen Lazard started 10 games for the Jets last season but has yet to be a starter this season. He has recorded four receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown in the four games this season.Lazard has failed to match his performance in the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers, when he amassed 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns. It took him two years to chart the same number of receptions in New York.Justin Fields responds to backlash following a 0-5 startJustin Fields has been facing the heat for the average time he has taken to throw the ball. According to NextGen Stats, the Jets quarterback has taken 3.09 seconds on average to release the ball this season, the third slowest in the league.Fields shared his take on the stat while addressing the media on Wednesday. The QB revealed that he doesn't bother himself with the numbers that much.&quot;I don't really look at stats if I'm being honest with you,&quot; Fields said. &quot;My job is to put as many points up on the board, whether that's the least amount of time to throw, whether that's the most.&quot; &quot;But I feel like that's not a good if I'm being honest with you, that's not a good indicator, because you got guys that scramble and then they count that.&quot;Justin Fields would hope to lead his team to its first win against the Broncos, who are coming off a win over the reigning Super Bowl champions. They are on a two-game winning streak and would aim to extend the run against New York. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.