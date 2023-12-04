Jets HC Robert Saleh breaks silence on Zach Wilson’s rumored refusal of starting in Week 14

The quarterback position for the New York Jets seems to be cursed, as Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Aaron Rodgers have found out. With Rodgers gone for the year (we think), Wilson stepped in and severely struggled.

Following that, he was benched for Boyle, who struggled even worse than Wilson did, and now, as per reports, the Jets want to make Zach Wilson the starting quarterback again. However, this time, it is being reported that Wilson is "hesitant" to do so.

Well, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has addressed this rumor about Wilson not being sold on being the starter again.

Saleh talks about Wilson's hesitancy over starting role

With the Jets having one of the worst offenses in football, one couldn't blame Wilson for not being entirely sold on being the starting quarterback again.

The reports of him being hesitant come as no surprise given how the offense has played this year. However, the Jets head coach has put all of those rumors to bed.

Saleh said via Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network:

"Let's be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here," Saleh said via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

That's all there is to it. Done and dusted. But, in reality, Saleh can't say much other than what he did, and it will be intriguing to watch whether Wilson is the Jets starter this weekend.

Zach Wilson and the Jets QBs have struggled this season

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

With the Jets having the 30th-ranked offense for points scored per game (14.3), it is easy to see why the quarterbacks have struggled.

As a starter, Zach Wilson is 3-6 with 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while Boyle is 0-2 with 360 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

Furthermore, the Jets' offense has failed to score more than 13 points in their last six games. They have scored 13, 6, 12, 6, 13, and 8 points since their 20-14 victory over the Eagles.

So no wonder Wilson is having second thoughts about being the starter again, and despite that being a rumor, we can see why he might be hesitant to walk back into the hornet's nest.