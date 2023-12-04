NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson ‘reluctant’ to step in as Jets’ starting QB after failed Tim Boyle-Trevor Siemian experiment

During Week 11's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Zach Wilson was benched by the New York Jets. Tim Boyle took over and started the next two games. The franchise hoped that Boyle would provide a spark to their offense, but unfortunately, he failed to do so.

He was later benched in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons and Trevor Siemian replaced him. After losing five straight games, the Jets are now 4-8 and are likely knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Jets are planning to reinstate Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback for Week 14. However, the former second-overall pick is "reluctant to step back in".

Zach Wilson is dealing with a tough situation

The young quarterback has faced a lot of criticism for his performances and it seems like he would prefer to sit out this year, which was the original plan. However, due to Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, he was forced to play this season and looked unprepared for the opportunity.

In 10 games this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with a passer rating of 73.8. In comparison, Tim Boyle threw for 360 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions with a passer rating of 56.2 in his three appearances this season. Siemian on the other hand has featured in only one game this season and he threw for 66 yards with a completion percentage of 38.5%.

The Jets will face the Houston Texans in Week 14 and it will be interesting to see if Wilson does start to go against C.J. Stroud.

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Will the veteran QB play this season?

Aaron Rodgers: Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets

Earlier it was believed that Aaron Rogers could be back to play in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, but now that seems unlikely. Although the four-time NFL MVP is back practicing with the team, there is no reason for him to play this season.

The Jets are unlikely to make the playoffs and it would be a very big risk if Rodgers decides to play this season. There is no reward left for the franchise to rush Rodgers back and as a result they might be looking to give Zach Wilson more opportunities to prove himself.