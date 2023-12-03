"The Aaron Rodgers soap opera continues": Fans troll QB over latest injury update as Jets playoff chances crumble

The question of whether Aaron Rodgers will return or not this season has been lingering since Week 1. It was then that the five-time NFL MVP went down with an Achilles injury, just minutes into his debut with the New York Jets. He underwent surgery a week later and was cleared to practice last week.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network's NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said the chances of him returning to the field are slim. Rapoport believes if the New York Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention before the quarterback is set to return, he won't play this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jets will clearly take a safe approach to his return, considering the severity of his injury. Rapoport also stated that Rodgers could be activated this season and put back on the New York Jets 53-man active roster but that he won't see any time as a starter.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren't surprised by this latest development on Aaron Rodgers. Many saw his possible return as a way for the quarterback to stay in the headlines. Others said they knew from the beginning that a return was nearly impossible.

Below are some of the comments from fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers injury update

The New York Jets are looking to break their four-game losing streak on Sunday as they take on the Atlanta Falcons, who have also had their struggles this season. Quarterback Tim Boyle will once again make the start for the Jets, as the team has stepped back from Zach Wilson in Rodgers' absence.

The latest update on the 40-year-old quarterback is that he has been cleared to practice with his team. Earlier this week, the 21-day window for Aaron Rodgers was officially opened.

Expand Tweet

Which means the team has exactly three weeks to put the quarterback on the 53-man active roster. If the team doesn't do so, he will be considered on the injury list for the remainder of the season.

Expand Tweet

The main concern for the quarterback and his injury is whether he can fully extend his leg and plant his foot.

With an Achilles injury, both of those are hard to do in such a short recovery window. However, it is also necessary for an NFL quarterback to be successful in the league. As for now, Aaron Rodgers will be on the sidelines, helping his offense try to get out of this losing skid.