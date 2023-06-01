Aaron Rodgers gave Jets fans a scare in May when he injured his calf in some of his first work with the team. Some fans already wrote "lost season" in sharpie, but Robert Saleh's recent comments might send some scrambling for an eraser.

According to Jets Wire, the coach hoped that the quarterback would see the field this week and if not, then definitely the following week. Here's how he put it:

“He’s fine. Just doing a bunch of rehab," said Saleh. "He’ll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in, hopefully full on Friday. For sure next week.”

Jordan Love aims to follow Aaron Rodgers, who wants to emulate Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers was seen by legions of fans as the first true savior for the franchise since Joe Namath. Of course, this is likely not the first time Jets fans got their hopes up for an aging Packers quarterback. Brett Favre joined the New York Jets in time for the 2008 season.

At the time, he was coming off a 13-3 run that ended with the NFC Championship. While the Jets managed to get a rare record over .500, the team failed to hit the same high that the Vikings got the following year when the quarterback took them to the NFC Championship.

Now, the franchise will be hoping to beat history after blowing a 7-6 record after 13 games in 2022. Fans hope that the defense was able to tread water and the offense will be able to elevate in 2023, creating a net growth for the team in the win column.

Meanwhile, while attention is centered on what the Jets will do, plenty are also wondering how the franchise quarterback's exit will leave the Packers. When Favre left after the 2007 season, the franchise imploded in 2008 in No. 12's debut. Of course, by the end of 2009, 2008's 6-10 season was a distant memory.

However, this season, Jordan Love has a chance to beat at least one bar set by his former mentor, just as Rodgers almost assuredly hopes to supplant Brett Favre's accomplishments in the Big Apple.

What number did Brett Favre wear for the New York Jets?

Brett Favre at American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

Brett Favre wore No. 4 for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers is wearing No. 8. Could Rodgers be aiming to also double Favre's 22 touchdowns from his only New York season?

