Jets HC Robert Saleh gets candid on noise surrounding Aaron Rodgers running for RFK Jr.'s VP 

Aaron Rodgers recently made the headlines after it was reported that the New York Jets quarterback is among the candidates to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in the upcoming elections. Many around the league were shocked by the news as the 40-year-old quarterback has a lot of pressure to perform next season and is coming off a major injury.

Surprisingly, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not worried about it. As per the Atheltic's Zack Rosenblatt, Saleh said that he didn't have any reaction to reports about the four-time NFL MVP's chances of being Kennedy Jr's running mate.

Saleh also mentioned that the news around Rodgers had no impact on the free agents who have signed with the franchise.

It's unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will get announced as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate. However, the possibility of that happening certainly sparked many speculations about the quarterback's future with the Jets.

After the reports circulated, Nick Wright claimed that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback should simply retire from the NFL. He was not the only one who criticized Rodgers, as there are many people in the media who are not fond of the former Packers star.

Aaron Rodgers needs to have a big season with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

After a big offseason move to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in his much-awaited debut for the franchise. All the offseason hype for the Jets went into vain after that and the team finished the season with a record of 7-10.

Now that Rodgers is healthy, expectations are quite high for the Jets. The franchise has made some great moves in free agency and has signed players like Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Mike Williams to help the quarterback. They also have the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft and can draft another elite player who can be a major contributor from the start.

Rodgers is entering the last year of his contract with the Jets and anything less than a deep playoff run will be considered a failure. The Packers immediately ot better after his departure, and if the Jets once again have a subpar season then that would be a stain on Rodgers' legacy.

In his last healthy season, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 games with a passer rating of 91.1. The Jets quarterback now has a decent offensive line to protect him, and the addition of Williams has also improved the offense. It will be interesting to see if, at the age of 40, Rodgers can have a productive season.