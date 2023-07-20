Jets insider claims players want the “Tom Brady” effect from Aaron Rodgers after conversation with Quinnen Williams

The Aaron Rodgers effect is at full speed within the New York Jets, with the quarterback arriving for training camp and the excitement around his presence growing by the day.

And it's not just the offensive players that are excited to see him on the field. It's a general thing because, after suffering with subpar quarterback play for so long, all the Jets want to do is to compete with a player they can trust in the big moments. It's a similar effect that the New England Patriots had with Tom Brady.

Speaking with star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, ESPN reporter Kimberly Martin highlighted how the players are feeling with Rodgers' daily presence around them - and yes, they do consider him as something of a Savior:

It's not just about Aaron Rodgers. I just spoke to Quinnen Williams, their best defensive stud a few minutes ago. And we talked about how Aaron Rodgers presence not only affects the offense, but affects this defense. A top five defense that this year is coming in looking to be number one in the NFL, having a Hall of Famer, just the fact that we have stands here, the fact that this is a different environment, these players understand it's almost like the Tom Brady effect. That's what they want: they want a Hall of Famer to come in here. He's elevated the expectations, guys know what's at stake. This is not "he can say whatever he wants that I'm not here to be the Savior", because yes, he is.

Aaron Rodgers' first start with the Jets will be on September 11

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills will be his first start for his new team.

The game is also expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

How much is Quinnen Williams earning in his new contract?

Williams signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Jets. For the former third-overall pick, the $24 million average-per-year is a slightly bigger number than what Daron Payne got from the Washington Commanders, as he signed a four-year, $90 million extension earlier during the offseason.

Currently, only Aaron Donald has a bigger interior defensive lineman contract than Williams.

