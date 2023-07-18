Aaron Rodgers’ $96,000,000 teammate Quinnen Williams cracks top 3 DL list on Madden 24

Aaron Rodgers' new New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has received a high rating on Madden 24 as the ratings for defensive linemen were released on Tuesday on ESPN.

Williams was ranked as the third best lineman in the National Football League heading into 2023, receiving a rating of 90 in the Madden 24 edition.

That was a big jump into the top five for the 25-year-old defensive lineman, who was rated 86 last year.

The former Alabama standout had an impressive 2022 campaign, where he reached a career-high 12 sacks. He also had 55 combined tackles, 35 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and four passes deflected last season.

Williams just signed a lucrative contract extension with the New York Jets. The deal is for four years and is worth $96 million and includes $66 million in guaranteed money.

Top 10 defensive linemen on Madden 24

Each day this week the Madden 24 ratings will be released by position. On Tuesday, it was the defensive lineman ratings that were released.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tops the list once again with a rating of 97. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is ranked second among linemen, with a rating of 95.

Aaron Donald, Cameron Heyward and Quinnen Williams are the only defensive lineman who received ratings above 90. Here's the top 10 along with their rating:

1- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams 97 2- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers 95 3- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets 90 4- Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins 89 5- D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals 89 6- Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints 88 7- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs 87 8- Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons 87 9- Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee Titans 86 10- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants 86

Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins and D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals rounds out the top five with Madden ratings of 89. New Orleans Saints veteran Cam Jordan has a rating of 88.

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who's likely to receive a lucrative contract extension, is rated 87. He's tied with veteran lineman Calais Campbell who signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.

Tennessee Titans' Jeffrey Simmons coems in at No. nine with a rating of 86. Rounding out the top ten is New York Giants Dexter Lawrence, who also received a rating of 86. Lawrence recently signed a lucrative contract extension: a four-year deal worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

The aforementioned list showcases some of the best overall defensive players in the National Football League who could hurt NFL offenses this upcoming season.

