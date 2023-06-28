Add Chris Jones to the people who are unhappy with Madden 24.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle tweeted a picture of his likeness based on the game's facial recognition feature.

He expresses displeasure by saying:

"@EAMaddenNFL I thought the facial recognition was improved smh"

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive player wants improvements as soon as possible by declaring:

"I'm tweeting @EAMaddenNFL everyday until they respond"

Chris Jones isn't the only one criticizing the game's facial recognition results.

A Redditor shared a video featuring how some top NFL players will look in Madden 24, much to the fan's dismay.

There's also Darren Waller's facial recognition which looked more like Boston Celtics' forward/center Al Horford.

Another Redditor also shared a video of Madden's faulty blocking mechanics wherein offensive linemen did not make contact with defenders despite swinging out wide.

While the upcoming Madden version is far from perfect, the time for improving the game's features and graphics is not on Electronic Arts' side.

Typically, the company releases the latest edition by August, giving them over a month to address the complaints. They must make it the best version ever to sell enough copies.

YouTuber Flight White mentioned that EA would lose the right to develop the NFL-sanctioned game if sales fall below the quota. Unfortunately, errors like Chris Jones' facial recognition are not helping the gaming developer's cause.

However, Jones' dismay over his Madden appearance should be a minor concern, considering how his career has unfolded recently. He was vital to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title in four seasons. Last season, he earned a First Team All-Pro selection, the first of his career.

Will Chris Jones stay with the Chiefs?

Jones might wear a different uniform when Madden 25 comes out. That scenario may happen if Kansas City doesn't offer him a contract extension.

The 2023 season is the final year of the four-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020. The former Mississippi State standout is set to earn a $19.5 million base salary while carrying a $28.2 million cap hit.

Offering him a new contract should be a no-brainer for the Chiefs, considering he had arguably his best season as a pro last year.

He tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks while tallying 44 total tackles, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Chris Jones also had two sacks during the AFC Championship Games against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 28 years old, he is entering his peak years. Therefore, signing Jones to an extension must be the Chiefs' priority before the 2023 season starts.

