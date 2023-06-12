As more information about Madden 24 emerges, avid gamers notice details detrimental to its quality.

Reddit user OBJesus posted a screenshot of New York Giants tight end Darren Waller’s face scan on the NFL-sanctioned game.

At first glance, it’s easy to pinpoint what’s wrong. No wonder Reddit Madden community members shared these comments, even comparing it to other athletes.

In Electronic Arts’ defense, this face scan comes from the game’s beta version. Madden 24’s final version won’t come out until August, when they launch the game just like the previous editions. Therefore, they still have time to make Darren Waller’s character look more like him.

More Madden 24 issues emerge

Madden enthusiasts dissect every game detail, leaving no mistake undiscovered. The game’s cover alone sparks much controversy. OLBG.com Head of U.S. Content Michael Calabrese points out that quarterback Josh Allen isn’t even in the top 15 most marketable NFL players.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed gamers pointed out a glaring mistake in Madden 24’s Deluxe Edition. Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys’ also shared the blunder regarding Allen’s facemask, which caught the ire of several Twitter users.

Another Redditor expressed that the latest Madden is a copy-paste version of the previous edition. Other members on the game’s subreddit agreed with him, saying that the rosters are the only detail that changed.

Finally, after watching its official trailer, YouTuber and hip-hop artist Flight White did not give the game high regard. He violently reacted to Patrick Mahomes’ diving throw and the Philadelphia Eagles’ end zone celebration featuring center Jason Kelce.

What did EA Sports improve on Madden 24?

Flight White mentioned it might be the last year of Electronic Arts’ contract in developing Madden unless they sell a certain number of copies.

That’s why they are putting out what they believe is their best foot forward by re-introducing and enhancing its features.

Aside from the skippable mini-games, they also reinstated Superstar Mode to rebrand Face of the Franchise. The game will also change The Yard to Superstar Showdown, a multiplayer mode wherein a team that reaches 21 points first wins.

EA wants to atone for their Franchise Mode failures in Madden 23. They will expand relocation options, while league commissioners may adjust player motivation levels and home-field advantages.

Finally, they’ve added crossplay to Madden 24, allowing games with different gaming consoles to enjoy the same game. EA first implemented this feature in their FIFA and NHL games.

