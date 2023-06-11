Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was chosen for the cover of the Madden 24 edition of the popular video game. While being named on the cover is a big deal, fans were quick to notice that there was an error in one of the cover images. Allen will appear on both the standard and deluxe editions of the video game.

On the deluxe edition of the game, the photo has an error. The bar on Allen's helmet is not connected. It's actually quite obvious to anyone who is looking at the image.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to criticize the well-known video game creators. With some saying that it shows a lack of effort that creators are now putting into developing the game. Others are saying that they would have assumed that someone would be responsible for double-checking the image before it was officially created.

Others said that they just aren't surprised that Allen's helmet is the latest mistake made by the Madden game. Few noted that the game has made mistakes with team uniforms and of course the infamous grading system that they use to rate players.

While Madden 24 hasn't said that they are going to fix the issue as of yet, the brand may want to consider a proofreader before they create the next edition.

Cliff DeMartino @Keystone80435 @BussinWTB Thats the new facemask so you can spit kodiak wintergreen and not have it slobberin of the mask. @BussinWTB Thats the new facemask so you can spit kodiak wintergreen and not have it slobberin of the mask.

Anthony Saunders @ders2432 Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB



Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…



NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT😬 https://t.co/OQZzrqJatQ I know it’s a little detail but if they missed this you think they’re gonna give us a quality game? @EAMaddenNFL is ASS and has been twitter.com/bussinwtb/stat… I know it’s a little detail but if they missed this you think they’re gonna give us a quality game? 😂😂 @EAMaddenNFL is ASS and has been twitter.com/bussinwtb/stat…

Uwoduhi Adageyudi @BeLeviMistaken Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB



Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…



NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT😬 https://t.co/OQZzrqJatQ Madden's awareness has always been about a 45. twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat… Madden's awareness has always been about a 45. twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat…

unhinged titans fan @kennypowers1000 @BussinWTB Explains everything you need to know about how much effort the creators put into that game 🤣 @BussinWTB Explains everything you need to know about how much effort the creators put into that game 🤣

Vontrell ❄️ @2ktrell Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB



Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…



NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT😬 https://t.co/OQZzrqJatQ Madden can’t get nothing right like I can’t be surprised anymore twitter.com/bussinwtb/stat… Madden can’t get nothing right like I can’t be surprised anymore twitter.com/bussinwtb/stat…

Joe Glenn 🏴‍☠️ @VaX_20 @BussinWTB This is just the Bills new concept helmet to discourage grabbing of the facemask @BussinWTB This is just the Bills new concept helmet to discourage grabbing of the facemask

Superfly_37 @Superfly37_ Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB



Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…



NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT😬 https://t.co/OQZzrqJatQ So far i have seen the Mahomes incompletion pass, wrong cardinals uniform, and now the cover art lol twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat… So far i have seen the Mahomes incompletion pass, wrong cardinals uniform, and now the cover art lol twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat…

Blain Hizer @BlainHizer Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB



Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…



NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT Yikes.Multiple people have been pointing out that Madden’s newly released Madden 24 cover with The Boy Josh Allen has a pretty embarrassing error in it…NOT GREAT😬 https://t.co/OQZzrqJatQ They can't even double check the cover photo is correct for the game. And they expect us to believe they are actually making improvements to the game? Same game for the past 5 years. Just update rosters. twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat… They can't even double check the cover photo is correct for the game. And they expect us to believe they are actually making improvements to the game? Same game for the past 5 years. Just update rosters. twitter.com/BussinWTB/stat…

What did Josh Allen say about being chosen for Madden 24 cover?

Quarterback Josh Allen knows that being selected to appear on the Madden 24 cover is not something to take for granted. The Buffalo Bills quarterback also credits his loyal "Bills Mafia" fanbase for their dedication.

"So special. It's not just me that gets to celebrate this, it's all of Bills Mafia. For them to be represented I think can be shown as validation about how good of a fanbase they are. I think it's pretty special. Bills Mafia loves football just as much as I do. I had such a good time filming that cover and taking those shots with the people at some of the Bills Backer bars down in L.A., and they were pumped up about it. It's really cool."

The Bills quarterback said that it was 'a dream come true' to be on the cover of the popular video game. Crediting the Bills fan base for their loyalty that helped him be named to the cover.

He said that the experience of creating those shots for the cover of the game was a lot of fun. And, being around Bills fans while doing so made it even better.

Poll : 0 votes