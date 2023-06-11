Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was chosen for the cover of the Madden 24 edition of the popular video game. While being named on the cover is a big deal, fans were quick to notice that there was an error in one of the cover images. Allen will appear on both the standard and deluxe editions of the video game.
On the deluxe edition of the game, the photo has an error. The bar on Allen's helmet is not connected. It's actually quite obvious to anyone who is looking at the image.
Fans were quick to criticize the well-known video game creators. With some saying that it shows a lack of effort that creators are now putting into developing the game. Others are saying that they would have assumed that someone would be responsible for double-checking the image before it was officially created.
Others said that they just aren't surprised that Allen's helmet is the latest mistake made by the Madden game. Few noted that the game has made mistakes with team uniforms and of course the infamous grading system that they use to rate players.
While Madden 24 hasn't said that they are going to fix the issue as of yet, the brand may want to consider a proofreader before they create the next edition.
What did Josh Allen say about being chosen for Madden 24 cover?
Quarterback Josh Allen knows that being selected to appear on the Madden 24 cover is not something to take for granted. The Buffalo Bills quarterback also credits his loyal "Bills Mafia" fanbase for their dedication.
"So special. It's not just me that gets to celebrate this, it's all of Bills Mafia. For them to be represented I think can be shown as validation about how good of a fanbase they are. I think it's pretty special. Bills Mafia loves football just as much as I do. I had such a good time filming that cover and taking those shots with the people at some of the Bills Backer bars down in L.A., and they were pumped up about it. It's really cool."
The Bills quarterback said that it was 'a dream come true' to be on the cover of the popular video game. Crediting the Bills fan base for their loyalty that helped him be named to the cover.
He said that the experience of creating those shots for the cover of the game was a lot of fun. And, being around Bills fans while doing so made it even better.