YouTuber and hip-hop artist Flight White couldn’t stand Electronic Arts’ decision to give Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce his celebratory dance in Madden 24.

The game streamer/influencer commented after seeing Kelce's clip from the game’s official trailer:

"Did they just have another n*gga twerking now? Yo! Nah, man. Oh man, nah, EA's lost hope. You Madden, bro, I ain't gonna lie to you, bro. I'm calling it, bro. This might be their last year making Madden football."

White revealed earlier in the video that it would be EA’s final year in making the game if they didn’t sell enough copies.

He continued:

"Y'all seriously put people twerking in the game when this is literally your last year to show everybody what you guys are made of and what game you guys could potentially make. And this? We gotta wait, man."

Before the Eagles’ end zone celebration, the trailer also showed Patrick Mahomes making a diving throw.

He commented:

“Woah, woah, woah. Hold on, bro. Nah! Nah, bro. Imagine someone doing this when the game is on the line, bro.”

He compared the move to something he’d see on the 2004 video game NFL Street. The YouTube personality with over 4.3 million subscribers said:

"Yo, I ain't gonna lie to you. I ain't gonna be happy when I do this move. I see anybody else to this move, bro. It’s gonna cause the controller to break, bro."

"You're not gonna be diving with your body diagonal to the damn air at atmosphere, bro, and throw perfect passes, bro. Nah, man. I can see this already being a problem."

After watching the video, he rated the game four out of ten. That grade could stay as is or go up once Madden 24 is released. While there’s no definite date for its launch, EA often premiers the latest version by August.

Flight White shared more thoughts about the Madden 24

EA earlier announced that Madden 24 will have crossplay, allowing gamers with different consoles to enjoy the same game. Flight White considers this an essential feature to extend EA’s contract in making the video game.

“You gotta have crossplay if you gotta have a solid chance and lasting in this video game world.”

Despite the graphics and the trailer’s theatrics, he gave a low rating because EA hasn’t shown much variation in recent years. White said:

"You have to come out the gate and show us guys what the heck you guys are doing different from the last five...Bro, you guys realize we’ve gotten the same football game, just changed rosters and obviously upgraded MUT [Madden Ultimate Team] football. That's literally the only thing they upgrade."

"Everything else is the same, bro—the same yard. I'm pretty sure the franchise mode is the same. Like, man, you guys are going out sad, man. This is your year to show out, and you better not disappoint. You're gonna have a lot of angry people. You're gonna have a lot of unemployed employees."

