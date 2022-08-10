"There goes any chance of us getting a good football game in the future" - NFL fans share their agony over league's latest announcement of extending deal with EA for Madden franchise

For years, Madden has been the only NFL video game available, but that wasn't always the case. There was a time when there were several other video game companies making football games, including:

NFL Street

NFL 2K

NFL Blitz

Backyard Football

NFL Fever

NFL Gameday

However, since 2010, Madden has been the only official football game since EA partnered with the NFL. Since then, NFL fans have been pleading for different football games since Madden isn't of the highest quality.

Their pleas were dealt a definitive loss with a recent development, though. The NFL renewed its partnership with EA Sports through a new multi-year deal.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman News: The NFL and Electronic Arts revealed a new multi-year partnership renewal.

The deal only furthers EA's relationship with the league and limits other game developers from getting the required licensing for a strong football game.

Unfortunately, that makes many NFL fans upset.

Seattle Poeschl @Seapoeschl @NFL_DovKleiman Well there goes any chance of us gettting a good football game in the future

Reece🫡 @WannaBeReece @NFL_DovKleiman rip us ever getting a good football game

Another fan was nearly brought to tears.

Others refused to even give EA their money.

QYB @Hard_knocklyfe @NFL_DovKleiman I'm glad I stopped spending money in that game

𝕝𝕠𝕔𝕜 @vvlockdown @NFL_DovKleiman thanks for letting me know, now I know I'll save money not buying madden games for at least a few more years

Mike @mikaela7073 @Hard_knocklyfe @NFL_DovKleiman Me too. We need a lot more people to join us.

Disappointment set in for many.

The news was frustrating for more than a few football gamers.

Dallas TRASHboys @VernonHalton @NFL_DovKleiman NO NO NO NO NO!!! We want ESPN/2K sports back for nfl Video games!!! Madden has been trash the last decade! Give us back nfl 2k sports

Suffice it to say, NFL fans are not happy with EA having a relative monopoly in the football gaming world.

Why isn't Madden the NFL game fans want?

Playing a football video game is fun. It's great to be able to take control of one's favorite franchise, suit up as a new player or just play casually as different teams. The football gameplay is one thing, but the most remarkable aspect is the names and likenesses of star players.

Football is fun, but playing as Patrick Mahomes or Christian McCaffrey is more fun. That's what unfortunately makes Madden so frustrating because that's where the benefits end. The gameplay has problems, and the modes are not optimized. The biggest reason for this is that there's no competition.

If there were another NFL game, fans might buy that, thus forcing EA to improve the quality. Since they're a monopoly, the quality isn't as important.

Aside from that, the ratings are usually heavily debatable. For example, Micah Parsons is one of the best defenders in football and was an All-Pro last year, but the game has him as the eighth-best linebacker.

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs but isn't even the top-rated quarterback. Both Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry missed a lot of time last season but are in the top two running backs.

DeAndre Hopkins is great, but he also missed time. Placing him as the fourth-best wide receiver and a 96 overall is just another example of poor rating.

