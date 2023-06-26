Madden NFL 24 is still not out yet, and it is already garnering much criticism for its graphical quality.

Ob Sunday, a Redditor going by the username ELNCHOPPA shared this since-deleted TikTok video by Akinthegreat showcasing how some of the league's most popular players, from Patrick Mahomes to Stefon Diggs, might appear in-game:

But while these face scans are obviously not from the final product, the Reddit community banded together to condemn their seemingly low quality:

"This company is a joke man"

"It’s almost like they aren’t trying"

"This is putting lipstick on (a) dead pig (shrugging emoji)"

"Uncanny valley"

"This literally isn't good"

"They all seems (sic) so depressed"

"Why did they do josh Allen the f***ing cover athlete so dirty (crying emoji)"

"At most this is extremely cautious optimism"

What gameplay improvements will Madden NFL 24 have?

With Madden NFL 24, Electronic Arts aims to improve upon the experience introduced in Madden NFL 23. To achieve this, it has upgraded the FieldSENSE system that allows players to more freely control their team.

One of its most significant changes is making offensive linemen more alert when blocking for quarterbacks and running backs. Offensive linemen can now also use 23's stand-up tackle system, allowing them to more effectively contain defenders.

FieldSENSE 2.0 also revamps the contested catch/tackle system and adds three new tackles: scoop, wrap, and mismatch. The type of tackle to be used depends on the situation.

24 also introduces SAPIEN, which aims to recreate players' movements as realistically as possible. This will significantly affect how players move in-game.

Which gameplay modes are available in Madden NFL 24?

In addition to franchise staples like Ultimate Team and Franchise, Madden NFL 24 will bring back Face of the Franchise - albeit under the name Superstar. It is divided into two sub-modes: League, where players can create their own avatar and turn it into an NFL star; and Showdown, where two trios face each other online.

Within League, minigames also return after overwhelming fan demand. This time, they appear as a component of training camp, with challenges like Close Quarters, where rushers must navigate around tripping hazards, and an as-yet unnamed passing challenge. These challenges earn avatars XP.

