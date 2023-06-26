“Not buying”- Fans refuse to purchase Madden 24 after another clip of poor blocking in-game goes viral

Madden has a lot of problems as a video game franchise. Many fans wish there was another option to play football as a video game, since EA Sports often doesn't implement the right changes, if any, year after year. One of the chief complaints is that the blocking system in the game is in need of major overhaul.

There was an expectation that the game had finally righted this issue. For the first time in a long time, blocking in the game was supposed to work properly, but based on an early clip shared to Reddit, that might not be the case.

In the clup, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is completely run through to easily tackle Najee Harris for a loss. Most blockers, who were swinging out wide to create space on the edge, did not even make contact with a defender. Several ran right through open space to make a very easy tackle for a loss.

While the game has other issues, this was one that fans have been upset about for a long time. The purported fixes were exciting, but seeing the blocking in action has left the community less than thrilled.

A lot of the community has resolved to just not buy the game. In theory, if they were to reduce sales enough, EA might be forced to listen and make drastic changes to the game.

However, it's still an extremely popular game that a lot of people will buy, especially since there are no other options.

Perhaps EA will continue working to listen to and adhere to the community's suggestions and there's still time before Madden 24 comes out. They might have lost a few players, though.

When does Madden 24 officially release?

For all potential buyers, it's imperative to know when the game will release. It is slated for an August 18 release date. Madden 24 will arrive approximately in the middle of the NFL preseason.

Josh Allen is the Madden cover athlete

The game is set to be on the following consoles:

PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

It is expected to be cross-platform as well.

