For the New York Jets, the offseason has been a dream since the team acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. This move brings them a player widely regarded as the best at his position in the franchise's history.

However, despite this major addition, the Jets still have important roster decisions to make. One such decision involves securing a contract extension for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who had a remarkable career year under the guidance of head coach Robert Saleh. While negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, the fact that a deal has not yet been reached has generated some buzz on the internet in recent weeks.

However, the Jets' fan base remains largely unfazed by the situation, especially after a reassuring report from Brian Costello of the New York Post. According to Costello, a deal is imminent, with only minor details left to be ironed out.

This news has allowed Jets fans to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Williams, one of their star players, will continue to don the green and white for many years to come. Surprisingly, their reactions to the news have been calmer than anticipated.

How did Quinnen Williams improve so much for the Jets in 2022?

Robert Saleh, basically.

Under Saleh's leadership, Quinnen Williams experienced a remarkable transformation, leaving behind his inconsistent play from earlier in his NFL career. In fact, his exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved spot on the All-Pro first team in the 2022 season.

Williams' greatest asset is his explosive first step, despite his impressive size. His agility and quickness make him a nightmare for opposing blockers, often being the first player to charge off the snap.

At only 25 years old, Williams still has room to grow and aims to reach the pinnacle of his position in the years to come. While he may not be on the same level as Aaron Donald, who stands alone as the elite of the position, Williams belongs to the upper echelon of defensive tackles, alongside players like Chris Jones and Daron Payne. Notably, Payne recently signed a contract extension this offseason, providing a baseline for Williams' own deal in New York.

