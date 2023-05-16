Quinnen Williams took a page out of Kyler Murray's negotiation playbook this week, removing mentions of the New York Jets from his Twitter bio. In its place, he left elipses, threatening to take his services elsewhere. In response to the move, NFL analyst Peter Schrager condemned the pass rusher and questioned the effectiveness of his strategy. Here's how he put it:

"I think it's so petty. I think it's so beneath him. I don't even think it probably was him... [Williams] be a Jet, right? I think that's understood. I don't think [this tactic] ever works. It doesn't do anything. Doesn't raise the alarm at all... Do you want to take the name out of the social media thing? Maybe the paychecks shouldn't hit also."

- @PSchrags "I believe Quinnen Williams is going to be the highest paid Defensive Tackle in the NFL not named Aaron Donald. He's beloved by the team and he's worth it. It just may take a little patience."

Will Jets feel compelled to follow in the Cardinals' footsteps with Quinnen Williams?

Quinnen Wiliams at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Of course, this isn't the first time that a star attempted to float the idea of ditching his team indirectly on social media. Kyler Murray is the most public recent example of using the tactic. While he did end up getting a massive deal later on, many agree it is tough to point to his social media cold war as an effective catalyst for the deal.

Will Quinnen Williams get a new deal before the end of July?

While Murray got his deal, the Arizona Cardinals got one caveat to go their way when penning the deal. They inserted the now infamous "Homework Clause" that required the quarterback to spend x-amount of hours on game tape.

The clause leaked and most agree that the resounding public pressure forced the team to reverse course. Murray won again. Of course, he isn't the only player to attempt using social media as a weapon. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Titans wide receiver AJ Brown both have employed the tactic.

"Defensive Tackle for ………"



With his last tweet is a RT of the contract the



Williams is clearly sending the Jets a message as they're working…

Williams isn't the only big-name New York player pushing for a big new deal. The Jets' Metlife Stadium roommates, the New York Giants, are also facing a potential holdout from Saquon Barkley.

Offseason contract negotiations rarely end with a sense of urgency, so one can only wait until training camp for negotiations to hit a new gear. Will two big New York stars get massive pay raises to kick off training camp at the end of July?

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



It would put him above Titans Jeffery Simmons, who signed a 4-year, $94M deal



Williams recently changed his Twitter bio to "Defensive Tackle for ……" Update: #Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams is seeking between $25M-$30M per season on his next contract, per FOX @McKennAnalysis

