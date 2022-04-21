3 NFL superstars who expressed discontent with their team on social media ft. Deebo Samuel

When modern NFL stars are dissatisfied with their teams, they sometimes express it on social media. One way they commonly do so is by scrubbing their social media accounts clean of anything referencing their current team. Here are three NFL superstars who used this method during the 2022 NFL offseason, utilizing their social media to show dissatisfaction with their situation.

#1 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2022 season. He has announced that he will not participate in any of the 49ers offseason workouts unless he receives a brand new contract extension. After apparently still not getting what he's asking for, he officially requested a trade from the 49ers.

Along the way, Deebo Samuel has used social media to show his frustrations with the 49ers. He scrubbed his accounts clean of everything 49ers related and liked other posts about him potentially joining other teams. His brother also went on Facebook and said that Deebo is looking to be traded.

Niners Detail @NinersDetail Deebo Samuel’s brother, commented on @TheSFNiners_ facebook post, implying that Deebo Samuel will be requesting a trade. Deebo Samuel’s brother, commented on @TheSFNiners_ facebook post, implying that Deebo Samuel will be requesting a trade. https://t.co/nflYCpO1z9

#2 - AJ Brown, Tennessee Titans

AJ Brown is in a similar situation to Deebo Samuel. He is also entering the final year of his rookie deal for the 2022 season, while also choosing not to attend any of the Tennessee Titans' offseason programs unless he receives a new contract extension.

Much like Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown has scrubbed his social media accounts clean of everything linking him to the Titans. He is yet to officially request a trade, but he is making it glaringly obvious that he is unhappy with the Titans' lack of progress on the contractual front.

Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS Pro Bowl wide receivers Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, both first-time eligible for contract extensions this offseason, have removed social media references to their teams, the #49ers #Titans . Still not sure exactly what that means (if anything). Pro Bowl wide receivers Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, both first-time eligible for contract extensions this offseason, have removed social media references to their teams, the #49ers & #Titans. Still not sure exactly what that means (if anything). https://t.co/dTbUXVbfCn

#3 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is another NFL superstar seeking a new contract extension during the 2022 offseason who scrubbed his accounts clean of everything mentioning the Arizona Cardinals. In an interesting development, the Cardinals returned the favor by unfollowing Kyler Murray from their Instagram account.

Although Kyler Murray has not requested a trade and both sides seem optimistic of reaching an agreement, there doesn't appear to be any significant progress on a new contract.

