"Jets never winning the Super Bowl": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's viral TikTok in locker room with teammates

A video of New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson dancing with some teammates in the locker room has gone viral online. The former Ohio State standout posted the video on his TikTok account earlier this week in a post that has generated almost 300,000 views.The video, shot in the Jets’ newly unveiled locker room, has sparked reactions online, especially from fans on X.A fan wrote:“Jets never winning the Super Bowl.”b @b213x_LINK@_MLFootball Jets never winning the Super BowlMillenialMillionaires wrote:“It’s as effective as them on the football field.”Pitbull Jets commented:“Song choice is questionable, but seriously get a life, it’s just football players fooling around in locker room, not that deep.”Phangelo Castaldi also commented:“Mediocre athletes love filming videos at work instead of working at work.”Kelly Domination wrote:“Rodgers is wiping his brow; he dodged a bullet with these bums.”Drew Brees Facts also wrote:“The biggest highlight of this season for the team.”Garrett Wilson was a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft. The 25-year-old caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.Garrett Wilson’s contract extension in numbersWith two years left on his rookie contract with the Jets, Wilson signed a four-year extension with the franchise in July. The deal, worth $130 million, has put Wilson in the ranks of the highest-paid wideouts in the league.The deal guarantees $90 million, the fourth-highest for any receiver in the league. Wilson also became the first NFL receiver to be paid more than $31 million as an annual average with just three seasons under his belt. He is also the fifth-highest-paid NFL receiver, with an average annual pay of $32.5 million.Garrett Wilson and the Jets’ offense are entering a new era this season. Wilson will be without the service of Aaron Rodgers, who has passed to him for the past two seasons. The Jets also have a new coach in Aaron Glenn.According to Sporting News, the Jets are looking to strengthen their receiver corps with a trade that might involve an old teammate of Wilson’s. The report suggested that New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave would make an ideal trade for the Jets, reuniting him with Wilson.Wilson and Olave were teammates at Ohio State before they were both picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.