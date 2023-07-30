Jets QB Aaron Rodgers delivers three-word verdict on "Back to the Future" Broadway musical

Before the start of his big season, Aaron Rodgers was seen enjoying the pleasures of the arts and entertainment world.

Recently, the new quarterback of the New York Jets was seen with his teammates attending the hit Broadway musical, "Back to the Future: The Musical."

"Back to the Future: The Musical" is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1985 movie, currently running at London's Adelphi Theatre. The musical showcases music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

The musical has also made its way to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it has been receiving positive reviews.

Hence, the 39-year-old made his way to the show. He also gave his review after enjoying the musical:

"Back to the Future. A must see."

Aaron Rodgers gives a green signal to Back to the Future: The Musical (Image Credit: Aaron Rodgers' Instagram Story).

He also met the cast members of the play.

Aaron Rodgers was seen out and about with his new teammates on several occasions. The future Hall of Famer participated in the American Century Championship and also attended the Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers inked a seven-year contract without any voidable years

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed that Rodgers signed a seven-year contract with the Jets, with no voidable years. This gives the Jets more control over Rodgers's future options. But what are its implications?

A-Rod signed a seven-year deal with the New York Jets, keeping him with the team until March 2030, unless they choose to release him. The contract includes a "no-tag" clause, meaning Rodgers can't force his way out without the team releasing him. If he decides to retire, he would need the Jets to release him to be free from the contract.

In 2023, Rodgers will receive a $35 million roster bonus and a base salary of $1.838 million. The contract also includes various bonus payments and base salaries in the following years. If Rodgers retires after two years or is released, it could result in significant cap consequences for the Jets, either a $49 million cap charge or $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, depending on the timing.

There is an option for the Jets to pay Rodgers a $35 million bonus in 2025 and not try to recover it if he retires, but this would have large cap consequences for the team in subsequent years.