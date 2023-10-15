Aaron Rodgers was acquired by the New York Jets this off-season after making a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Many viewed the Jets as a playoff team and a potential Super Bowl candidate with Rodgers as quarterback. Owner Woody Johnson said Rodgers was the 'missing piece' for the Jets to win a Super Bowl.

However, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season, playing just four total snaps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A report has surfaced on social media that the Jets refused to sign Rodgers to an injury insurance which could cost the team up to $20 million. They were offered multiple injury insurance policies but declined all of them.

"The #Jets refused to sign Aaron Rodgers to injury insurance heading into the season, despite getting multiple offers, potentially costing the team $20 million-plus, per @DanielLibit"

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to the New York Jets declining to sign Aaron Rodgers to injury insurance

NFL fans were losing their minds on social media for Woody Johnson and the Jets not having an insurance policy for Aaron Rodgers' contract.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

"Woody does not care lol"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Exploring Woody Johnson's net worth in 2023

Woody Johnson during New York Jets v Denver Broncos

While not having Aaron Rodgers under an insurance policy could cost him up to $20 million, Woody Johnson likely isn't stressing about the situation.

According to caclubindia.com, Johnson has an estimated net worth of $6 billion. He is the owner of the New York Jets, and a former ambassador of the US to the United Kingdom. He is also a descendent of one of three brothers who founded Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson purchased the Jets in 2000 and has been a co-owner with his brother, Christopher.

Rodgers is reportedly recovering faster than expected and could possibly return later in the year if the Jets were to somehow make a playoff run.