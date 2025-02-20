Jets select Davante Adams' replacement with 6'5", 212-pound star WR in latest mock draft

The New York Jets are set to start a new era under former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, which can see Davante Adams head out of MetLife Stadium. The veteran wide receiver was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the 2024 season to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, but this alliance didn't bring the desired results.

With Rodgers being shown the exit door, Adams likely has the same fate. In the most recent The Athletic's mock draft, Zack Rosenblatt says the AFC East franchise could replace the veteran wide receiver with Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

"Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are likely to follow Aaron Rodgers out the door, leaving the cupboard bare around Garrett Wilson. McMillan would be a fun complement to Wilson. Stylistically, he’s a much different player, a big-bodied (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) wideout adept at winning 50/50 battles, using his basketball/volleyball background to his advantage — Brugler wrote that he makes “Gumby-like body adjustments.”

McMillan is a 6-foot-5 junior from Arizona who ranks first in his position, per NFL Draft Buzz. He caught 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his third collegiate season.

The Jets are seeking youth to start this project and McMillan fits that description. They could lose Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson too, which would open the door for the prospect to make an impact as soon as he joins the franchise.

Davante Adams linked with several West Coast teams amid Jets exit rumors

Davante Adams could become a free agent if the Jets release him. He wouldn't miss suitors given that he still offered positive things to the New Yorkers last season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on Monday's edition of Sportscenter to name several West Coast teams that could land Adams.

"He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast," Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report) "You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could involved there."

Cutting Davante Adams would save the Jets $29.9 million on their cap space. The Chargers, Rams and 49ers all would benefit from landing Adams. Ladd McConkey was the only good receiver the Chargers had to show last season, the Rams plan to trade Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco.

