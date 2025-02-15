Jets star Sauce Gardner makes feelings clear on hypothetical overreach for top 2025 NFL draft prospect

We're bang in the middle of February, which means we are about two and a half months away from April when the Tennessee Titans will be on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick.

While there has been intense speculation over who they will take with the top pick, most draft analysts and NFL insiders believe Penn State's Abdul Carter, Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Michigan's Mason Graham and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan will likely be off the board with the top seven picks.

The draft will get a little more interesting after those picks with offensive stars like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland all likely to be picked early in the first round.

The New York Jets currently have the No. 7 pick, and while their plan at QB is still unclear, it appears the new regime will consider all options before making a decision for 2025. A QB may be out of reach, but most draft experts see the Jets going with a CB to hedge their bets against D.J. Reed potentially heading out the exit door. However, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner believes they should go another way.

Gardner took notice of ESPN analyst Mina Kimes' take on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, whom she described as one of the most well-rounded TE prospects in recent years. That analysis changed Gardner's viewpoint, who tweeted:

"I was thinking DT, but bro right here comp, I wouldn't be mad at all lol."

2025 NFL Draft: Exploring potential landing spots for Penn State star Tyler Warren

On most draft boards, Warren is expected to be off the board sometime in the 18-25 range. In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert, Tony Pauline, sees Warren ending up with the Denver Broncos, giving Bo Nix a legitimate weapon to work with in 2025.

However, Pauline projects Warren to be the second TE drafted in April and has Michigan's Colston Loveland landing with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14 overall since he's more of a deep threat.

If Warren indeed falls past No. 15, teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could all use Warren's services, while the LA Chargers, sitting at No. 22 overall, could also use an elite tight end prospect in their offense.

