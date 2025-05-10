Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor openly acknowledges the high expectations that come with his famous last name. He sees his Hall of Fame lineage as an advantage rather than a burden.

Ad

Mason Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, a Miami Dolphins legend who amassed six Pro Bowl selections during his 15-year career. He's also the nephew of seven-time Pro Bowler Zach Thomas, another Dolphins standout who earned his gold jacket in Canton.

On Saturday, the rookie tight end shared his thoughts on his famous football family during the Jets' rookie minicamp. As he began his professional journey, he donned an unusual number 46 jersey:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name," Taylor said, via the Associated Press. "But I mean, when people say, like, 'Oh, let him have his shine,' you know, 'Stop saying his dad's name,' I mean, I love it. We're family."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: Wilmington News Journal - Source: Imagn

Jason Taylor played 13 seasons with Miami, had stints in Washington, and played one season with the same Jets in 2010.

Ad

"I want to be like them": Mason Taylor embraces his father's and uncle's legacies

NFL: New York Jets Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Mason Taylor spoke with genuine respect about modeling his work ethic after his defensive-minded relatives.

Ad

"I mean, I want to be like them, so you can call it 'in their shadows,' but I love modeling my game after theirs, their hard work," he said. "I know they're on the defense, but just their hard work and consistency every single day. I mean, I look up to those guys, for sure."

Ad

The 2025 second-round pick (42nd overall) already holds a draft distinction over his famous relatives. Jason Taylor was a third-round selection (73rd overall) by Miami in 1997, while Thomas was taken even later as a fifth-rounder (154th overall) in 1996.

Mason Taylor arrives in New York after a productive junior season at LSU, where he recorded 55 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

With new quarterback Justin Fields taking over the offense and only Garrett Wilson established as a reliable pass-catcher, Taylor could quickly emerge as a valuable target in the Jets' passing game.

Ad

A childhood connection to the Jets has also surfaced – a social media photo showing young Mason wearing a Mark Sanchez Jets jersey at a birthday party.

"I'm here to play football," Mason Taylor said about his temporary jersey number. "It's not about a number."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.