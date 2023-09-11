Jets vs Bills weather forecast: Possible thunderstorms could affect season opener at MetLife Stadium

The NFL has returned after a long hiatus for what should be another exciting campaign. A full schedule of games around the league were played yesterday following the Detroit Lions' shocking victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday of last week.

When betting on NFL games, there are a few things to keep in mind while taking into consideration the available weather forecast.

The modest forecast for moderate precipitation implies that players may experience some difficulties with their mobility.

The forecast is for a comfortable 68F, so the pace of the game shouldn't be affected by the weather. The passing game and special teams shouldn't be affected because the wind is predicted to be rather quiet.

Just before the game's projected start, keep in mind that every weather forecast is subject to change.

What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on?

The opening week of the NFL season is almost over. The last remaining contest is the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, featuring Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen at quarterback.

There are several options to watch the Jets vs. Bills game because MNF's opening game of the season will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and streamed on ESPN+.

The following are all the game's specifics:

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+

Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Bills?

Tonight's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills is a suitable start to Aaron Rodgers' NFL career. The spotlight will be on Rodgers as he enters a fresh phase, donning new colors after a buzz-filled summer.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP winner, will play his first competitive game for the New York Jets on Monday Night Football when they meet their divisional opponent at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards, 26 scores, and 12 interceptions in 2022 while playing for the Green Bay Packers. His quarterback rating, of 41.3 and passer rating, of 91.1 both fell to career lows.

For the Jets to have a chance at competing in the Super Bowl in 2023, they will be hoping the 39-year-old can get back to playing at his best.

