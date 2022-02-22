Jim Gray believes rumors of Tom Brady unretiring has wheels

The rumors about Tom Brady coming out of retirement have some truth to them, according to sports broadcaster Jim Gray.

Gray, who hosted the Let's Go podcast with Brady every Monday during the NFL season, was on the Dan Patrick Show. Gray stated that he thinks the 44-year-old doesn't know when or if he will get the urge to play again and that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was honest when he was asked about potentially coming back.

"I do. I do. But I also believe that he doesn’t know if and when that urge will come back," Gray replied. “So I think he answered the question to the best of his ability and really honestly when he said, ‘Never say never.’"

Could Tom Brady really make a return to the NFL next season?

Gray thinks that Brady was being truthful in his answer on coming out of retirement

As the future Hall of Famer said, "Never say Never". One of the main reasons for the 44-year-old retiring was believed to be so he could spend more time with his family. After 22 seasons in the NFL, Father Time seems to have caught up with Brady.

Such was his devotion to his craft that it left little time to spend with his wife and children. After taking the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his first year and then following it up with taking them into the playoffs, he then called time on his illustrious career.

Having achieved just about everything in football, there is nothing he needs to prove to anyone. If he were to come out of retirement, it would be to chase another Super Bowl, and his boyhood team, the San Francisco 49ers, is one of his favorites should the 44-year-old return.

The Buccaneers do own his rights, so it may be a little difficult to change teams, and if Tampa wants to play hard ball, they could say "you are playing here." Otherwise, Tom could ask to be released or traded to get to another team.

“I'm telling you, it's unavoidable. He's gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just, I think he's gonna be with the 49ers Week 1. I'm rooting for that so badly." Mike Florio predicts that Tom Brady will be the #49ers starting QB week one.“I'm telling you, it's unavoidable. He's gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just, I think he's gonna be with the 49ers Week 1. I'm rooting for that so badly." Mike Florio predicts that Tom Brady will be the #49ers starting QB week one.“I'm telling you, it's unavoidable. He's gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just, I think he's gonna be with the 49ers Week 1. I'm rooting for that so badly." https://t.co/MIefOMsDTr

The thought of again learning another playbook and offense could be seen as too hard by the 44-year-old, but if one player can do it, it's him. He did state that, at this moment in time, he is happy with his decision, but six months from now, that could change, and that sent social media into overdrive.

We will only know what Brady will do for certain when we hear it straight from the man himself. But as far as rumors go, this one will not be going away anytime soon.

