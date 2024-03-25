Jim Harbaugh delivers backhanded compliment to Mike Williams after Chargers cause halving of $20,000,000 salary

Mike Williams had his life turned upside down this spring as the Chargers moved on from the wide receiver. However, he managed to keep his career alive by finding a home with the New York Jets. In the wake of the stressful event, Jim Harbaugh was asked about the turnover at the receiver position.

In a clip posted by the NFL Network on Twitter/X on Monday, Harbaugh congratulated Williams for nabbing a $15 million deal, calling it "really good."

[00:00:32] "Heck of a deal for mike too. 15 million a year. That's good. That's really good. [00:00:32][0.0]

Of course, Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers had been paying Williams double the average salary, per Spotrac. In his last contract, Williams averaged $20 million per year on a three-year deal. Now, the wide receiver will play on a one-year deal with an average salary of $10 million.

In effect, the 30-year-old receiver's salary netted a decrease of $10 million since the end of the 2023 season. Even that halving isn't guaranteed to stick around. Williams' deal ends after the 2024 season, threatening to put him back on the market and subjecting him to the will of the job market.

At 30, Mike Williams hopes to come out as a winner, leapfrogging his salary with the Chargers by exploding on his one-year "prove-it" deal. However, the new Jets receiver will have a fight on his hands as he enters the attempt to escape Fatherhood.

Mike Williams prays to reverse the downward spiral

Mike Williams at Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers

Unequivocally, the former Chargers receiver had his best year in the NFL in 2021. Williams, playing with Justin Herbert in the quarterback's second season, saw his production skyrocket to 1146 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, however, the wide receiver took a noticeable step back.

The wide receiver earned 895 yards and four touchdowns, seeing his receptions in the endzone cut in half. His production also slipped about 250 yards. While his production took a hit, it was still roughly in the same ballpark. However, there was no way to hide the disappointment when it came to the cold hard numbers produced the following year.

In 2023, Mike Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown with just three starts, suffering an ACL tear to his left knee which ended his season prematurely.

The wide receiver will hope to prove that he can stay healthy and productive in 2024.

