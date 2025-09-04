Jim Harbaugh reveals Najee Harris' status ahead of Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game in Brazil

Jim Harbaugh is preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Friday’s season opener in São Paulo, Brazil. As the team will require its best players to take on Andy Reid's men, the Los Angeles Chargers coach gave an update on running back Najee Harris.According to Harbaugh's latest statement, Harris has been cleared to play against the Chiefs. He will finally be able to start in the Week 1 matchup after missing the entire training camp due to an eye injury in a 4tho of July fireworks accident.“He says he’s ready, and he looks ready to go,” Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. “Really hard to predict play counts. He’s going to play football and have at it. That’s the mindset.”The 26-year-old running back participated fully in Wednesday’s practice session, wearing his tinted visor as he has throughout the summer whenever workouts were open to the public.Harris shared on Tuesday that he’s still building back into full football shape, but insisted he feels good heading into the season. The matchup against Kansas City marks Harris’s Chargers debut after his offseason move from the Steelers and the chance to play an international game in Brazil.Jim Harbaugh gets honest on &quot;world stage&quot; appearance vs. ChiefsHarbaugh isn’t downplaying the magnitude of the Chargers’ season opener vs the Chiefs. With the Los Angeles Chargers heading to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night, the 61-year-old coach called the opportunity nothing short of historic.“I was excited about it. We are at a world stage, it is the only game on Friday night,” Harbaugh said during the team’s practice session at Corinthians’ training facility, the same club that owns the stadium hosting the matchup. “There’s an honor there to be selected to play this game.”Harbaugh enjoys every bit of limelight leading his new-look Chargers on international turf.“The hospitality is amazing. We just got here this morning, but already at the airport and everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve been made to feel welcome,” Harbaugh added. “That motivates us, even on top of the game, which is so big.”Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in LA has been a positive one after his sudden exit from Michigan Wolverines over an alleged sign-stealing case.Also read: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes feelings known on Keenan Allen being voted captain after WR's return to LA