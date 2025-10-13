Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace flexes Michigan championship rings while trolling USC despite loss to Lincoln Riley's Trojans

Grace Harbaugh, daughter of the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, spent the weekend watching a college football game. She shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram on Sunday.She shared a candid snap of her hands wearing the Michigan championship rings and cheered for her father's former college football team, who faced the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.&quot;go blue always,&quot; she wrote.Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh drops 3-word message cheering for dad’s former CFB team/@graceharbaughMichigan played its first game in Los Angeles in 22 months. In their last outing at the venue, they played under the guidance of Harbaugh and defeated Alabama to secure a spot in the National Championship Game. However, they struggled on Sunday and lost against Lincoln Riley's USC 31-13. It was the second loss for the CFB team this season.Jim Harbaugh had played for Michigan during his college days from 1982 to 1986. Years later, he served as the head coach of the team from 2015 to 2023, and won the national title in his last season before moving to the Los Angeles Chargers.Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, cheers for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the new seasonJim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, enjoys watching the football matchups, and ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season, she shared a post cheering for the Los Angeles Chargers on her Instagram account.She attended a preseason game of the Chargers and shared the pictures of the outing on Instagram on August 15 and wrote a popular TikTok trend line in the caption.&quot;enough with the trick plays Burt, run the dang ball !&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe lines are from the popular football movie, &quot;The Blind Side,&quot; said by Sandra Bullock's character, Leigh Anne Tuohy. Grace attended the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, where the Chargers registered a win, 27-13.On Sunday, the Chargers played their Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins and won 29-27.Grace is also into sports, and while studying at the University of Michigan, she played for the women's water polo team. She is Jim Harbaugh’s daughter from his first marriage to Miah. They welcomed three kids together, two sons, Jay and James, and a daughter.Harbaugh welcomed four more kids with his second wife, Sarah Feuerborn, including their elder daughter, Addison, and then another daughter, Katherine, and two sons, Jack and John.