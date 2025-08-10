Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace sends 3-word message from stadium stands as Chargers face Saints in preseason opener

The New Orleans Saints faced the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Minutes before the kickoff, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, sent a message to the team from the stands.

On her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the electric atmosphere from the venue, Grace wrote:

"Bolt up Baby!"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @GraceHarbaugh)

It is the official rallying cry of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Heinicke is starting at quarterback for the Chargers, battling Trey Lance for the backup role behind Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh has entered his second season as the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

In 2024, Harbaugh was hired by the Chargers after leaving Michigan, where he won a national championship.

Last season, he led the Chargers to an 11-win season and a playoff berth, though they were eliminated by the Texans.

Next up, the Chargers will face the Rams in Week 2 and the 49ers in Week 3.

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace, vacationed at Lake Tahoe before the preseason arrived

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace Harbaugh, recently shared photos from a serene summer getaway to Lake Tahoe, which she described as a personal “revival."

Grace posted a series of Instagram photos, including one lying on a dock with her legs in the lake and hugging a friend while gazing at the mountains.

"Revival," the caption read.

The post followed a previous vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, where she wore an ocean-blue swimsuit and captioned it “playing mermaids."

Grace is Jim's daughter from his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh.

She used to play Division I water polo at the University of Michigan and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team. Grace has a bachelor’s degree in Criticism and Conservation and is now studying for a master’s in Business Management at Michigan’s Ross School.

She also works in Entertainment & Culture Marketing at United Talent Agency.

